PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon flaunts her sexy back in a bright yellow dress with printed bralette

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon never fails to make a fashion statement every time she steps out.

Whether it's wearing an easy-going outfit or a traditional attire, the diva makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures flaunting her sexy back in a bright yellow maxi dress.

She captioned it as, “When you can’t find the Sunshine Be the Sunshine.” In another post she wrote, “Feelin beachy.”

Meanwhile on work front, the 'Mimi' actor is busy juggling films and promotions. She wrapped up filming for her upcoming film 'Shehzada' on Monday.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor hopped right into promotions for her upcoming film, 'Bachchhan Paandey' on the same day, as she was spotted promoting the film with its lead actor, Akshay Kumar.

'Bachchhan Paandey' has been slated for a theatrical release on March 18, 2022.

Besides these two films, Kriti also has the Pan-India film, 'Adipurush', action flick, 'Ganapath' and the horror-comedy, 'Bhediya' in her pipeline.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:41 AM IST