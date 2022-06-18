Photos: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several Bollywood personalities including Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, Urvashi Rautela, Kubbra Sait, and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Kiara and Varun were snapped together as they jetted off to Pune to promote their upcoming family drama 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

On the other hand, Janhvi has started the promotions of her next, which is titled 'Good Luck Jerry'.

Saif Ali Khan was seen enjoying a father's day lunch with kids Sara and Ibrahim, while Kubbra Sait was clicked as she hogged on some pani puri at a roadside stall in Juhu.

Karan Johar bid the paparazzi goodbye as he took off to some undisclosed location for a family vacation with mom Hiroo Johar and kids Yash and Roohi.

Besties Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday were snapped as they exited a posh restaurant in Mumbai after a scrumptious weekend lunch.

