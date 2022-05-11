Photos: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Shamita Shetty, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were snapped together in Juhu amid the promotions of their much-awaited film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of 'Dhaakad', was spotted at Mumbai airport earlier today.

Power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were also spotted together during a shoot. They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. While Varun Dhawan was seen outside his dance class in Juhu, Disha Patani got papped at a salon.

Check out the photos of the celebs here:

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 07:57 PM IST