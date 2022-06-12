e-Paper Get App

Photos: Kiara Advani gets papped as she makes a quick entry at rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's house

The actress got papped as she stepped out of her car and entered Sidharth's building.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. They are often spotted together in public events.

On Sunday, Kiara, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo', was spotted outside Sidharth's residence.

Take a look at her photos here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Recently, Kiara and Sidharth attended filmmaker Karan Johar's star-studded 50th birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. They arrived at the party separately but left the bash together in the same car.

An inside video of the rumoured lovebirds from the party had also gone viral on social media. In the video, they were seen grooving together to the song 'Jumma Chumma De De'.

Sidharth and Kiara have been in love for a long time now. Neither of them ever addressed their relationship in public, but the two were spotted spending quality time together on several occasions, and have also been seen taking frequent vacations across the globe.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth shared screen space in the film 'Shershaah'.

The actress is now enjoying the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and will next be seen with Varun Dhawan in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'. She also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

As for Sidharth, he will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Indian Police Force', which also features Shilpa Shetty Kundra. He also has 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

