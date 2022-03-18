Photos: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal give a glimpse of their first Holi celebration as a married couple

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first Holi as a married couple this year.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Katrina gave a glimpse of her Holi celebration with Vicky and her in-laws.

In the selfies, clicked by Vicky, the actress can be seen posing with her husband, his parents and Sunny Kaushal. In another photo, Vicky's mother can be seen applying colour on Katrina's face.

"Happy holi ❤️💗🧡" Katrina captioned her post.

Vicky also shared the same photo on his official Instagram account.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' with co-star Salman Khan and 'Jee Le Zaara' with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:42 PM IST