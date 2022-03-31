Photos: Katrina Kaif poses with shirtless Vicky Kaushal as she gives a sneak peek into their exotic vacation

Power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently holidaying together at an undisclosed location.

The couple never misses a chance to make heads turns with their mush romance and once again, they made their fans and followers go gaga over their vacation photos.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina gave a glimpse of her vacation with actor-husband Vicky. In the photos, Vicky and Katrina can be seen basking in the sun. However, the 'Sooryavanshi' actress did not write anything in the caption and simply added a couple of beach, waves and heart emojis.

Loading View on Instagram

Earlier this week, the 'Raazi' actor had taken to his Instagram stories to give a glimpse of the picturesque location where the couple are spending time. He had shared a photo of a beautiful orange sky after sunset with mountains, green trees and water in the background.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in 'Jee Le Zaara' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:32 PM IST