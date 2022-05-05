Photos: Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her mom's 70th birthday celebration, Anushka Sharma calls it 'cute'

There's nothing better than celebrating your birthday in the company of family members and friends. Actor Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte rang in her 70th birthday with her children.

On Thursday, Katrina took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her mother's birthday.

In one of the pictures, Katrina is seen sharing smiles with her mom. In another one, Katrina, her siblings and their mother are seen posing for a fam-jam picture.

"Happy 70th mama. May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do ........ surrounded by your very noisy kids," Katrina captioned the post.

Katrina's birthday wish for her mom has won many hearts. "This is so cute," actor Anushka Sharma commented.

"Adorable pictures," a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is busy shooting for 'Merry Christmas', which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. She is also a part of the horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot'.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:03 PM IST