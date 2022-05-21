Photos: Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi, Twinkle Khanna, Umar Riaz, Gauri Khan, Gauahar Khan, Seema Sajdeh, and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Kartik was spotted as he visited a temple in Juhu to seek blessings from the Lord as his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' released in the theatres on May 20.

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, was seen promoting his upcoming film 'Anek', which is set to hit the silver screens on May 27.

Varun Dhawan was at his cheerful best as he was papped outside a clinic in the city.

Gauri Khan, the wife of Shah Rukh Khan, was also clicked by the shutterbugs as she exited a clinic in Santacruz.

Malaika Arora was greeted by the paps as she made her way out after an intense yoga sesh.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 07:13 PM IST