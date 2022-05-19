Photos: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Kundrra, Mira Rajput, Maniesh Paul, Govinda, Varun Dhawan, and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Kartik and Kiara were papped as they were busy in last minute promotions of their upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The film is set to release on May 20.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan jetted off to the sets of 'Devotion of Suspect X' along with Taimur Ali Khan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and she has already started shooting for the same.

John Abraham was seen promoting his film 'Attack' which is set for a television premiere.

Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous as she stepped out of her dance class in the city.

Have a look at the photos here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 07:09 PM IST