Photos: Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayushmann Khurrana and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

B-Town celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kartik Aaryan, Ektaa Kapoor, and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kartik Aaryan, Ektaa Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sonakshi Sinha among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday.

While some celebs got papped at Mumbai airport, others were spotted at different locations across the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Check out their photos here:

Jacqueline Fernandez
Kartik Aaryan
Ananya Panday
Disha Patani
Abhimanyu Dassani
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Sanjana Sanghi
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sonakshi Sinha
Ektaa Kapoor
Jasmin Bhasin

Is Nitish Kumar suitable candidate for Presidential election? Here's what JDU leader Shrawan Kumar...

Mumbai weather update: Light drizzle in an hour; rain with thunderstorms by 11 PM

Punjab Congress stages dharna inside CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence complex

India vs SA T20: Aiden Markram tests COVID-19 positive, out of opening T20

Mumbai reports more than 1700 fresh COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day, active cases tally...