Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhimanyu Dassani, and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several television and film personalities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Tanishaa Mukerji, Karan Singh Grover, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Esha Gupta, and others, were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Kareena looked chic in a casual tank top and jeans with her usual cup of coffee and chunky sunglasses as she stepped out for work.

Tejasswi, on the other hand, was clicked on the sets of 'Naagin 6'. She greeted the paparazzi with her infectious smile, but what caught people's eyes was the customised bag that she carried with the nickname 'Laddoo' printed on it. It's the name given to her by beau Karan Kundrra.

Shilpa was spotted at a salon in Juhu, while sister Shamita was seen with her mother.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia posed with a bike as they stepped out to promote their film 'Nikamma'.

