Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Will Smith, Rani Mukerji, and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mrunal Thakur, Raj Kundra, Rani Mukerji, Palak Tiwari and Aditya Seal, among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday.

Also papped was Hollywood star Will Smith as he visited the country for spiritual reasons.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Bebo was seen stepping out with Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh. While Jeh looked fascinated by the paparazzi around him, Taimur seemed rather unimpressed and annoyed.

In a rare spotting, Rani Mukerji was seen enjoying a lunch date in Bandra.

Will Smith was papped at the private Kalina airport in Mumbai. Reportedly, he is currently in India to meet the renowned spiritual guru Sadhguru, with whom he shares a close bond.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was seen sporting quirky shades and a face mask, continuing his trend of covering his complete face.

Mrunal Thakur, who is currently basking in the glory of 'Jersey's success was clicked outside a posh restaurant in the city.

Have a look at the photos here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 07:21 PM IST