Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, among others were spotted in Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 07:28 PM IST
Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Sunday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra
Karisma Kapoor
Abhimanyu Dassani
Vaani Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor
Varun Dhawan

