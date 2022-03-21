Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Nora Fatehi and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Kapoor, Jeetendra, Tara Sutaria, Aditya Chopra, Nora Fatehi and others were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

While some of them were spotted at the airport, others got papped at different locations across the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and the other actors of 'Runway 24' were spotted in the city during the trailer launch of the film.

On the other hand, veteran actor Jeetendra was clicked outside a clinic and actress Neetu Kapoor got papped outside designer Manish Malhotra's store.

Producer Aditya Chopra made a rare appearance on wife Rani Mukerji's birthday today. He was seen wearing a casual blue hoodie, paired with matching jeans.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 07:25 PM IST