Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karan Kundrra, and other Bollywood celebs papped in Mumbai

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Kajol, Karan Kundrra, Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Neetu Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others, were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Monday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen shooting for a commercial with husband Saif Ali Khan in Bandra.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia promoted their upcoming film 'Nikamma' in the city.

Deepika Padukone was spotted by the shutterbugs as she returned to the bay after wrapping up the Cannes Film Festival.

Karan Kundrra, Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi were papped on the sets of their dance-based reality show.

Have a look at the photos here:

Neetu Kapoor | Photos by Viral Bhayani