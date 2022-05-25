e-Paper Get App

Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, among others were spotted on Wednesday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Bebo was clicked with Saif and sons Taimur and Jeh at the airport as they returned from West Bengal's Kalimpong where she was shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's film.

On the other hand, Nushrratt was spotted in the city as she stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming film 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

Take a look at the photos here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Jeh
Saif Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana |

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodPhotos: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai records uptick in Covid-19 infections with nearly 300 cases

Mumbai records uptick in Covid-19 infections with nearly 300 cases

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra to train in Finland ahead of Diamond League: SAI

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra to train in Finland ahead of Diamond League: SAI

Russian rockets strike eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, at least four wounded

Russian rockets strike eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, at least four wounded

Russia eases citizenship rules for residents of southern Ukraine

Russia eases citizenship rules for residents of southern Ukraine

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Helmets soon be mandatory for pillion riders

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Helmets soon be mandatory for pillion riders