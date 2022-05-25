Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Bebo was clicked with Saif and sons Taimur and Jeh at the airport as they returned from West Bengal's Kalimpong where she was shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's film.

On the other hand, Nushrratt was spotted in the city as she stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming film 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

Ayushmann Khurrana |