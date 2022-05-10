Photos: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Genelia Deshmukh and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Malaika Arora, among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some of them were spotted at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Kangana and Arjun, who are gearing up for the release of 'Dhaakad', were seen together as they stepped out for the promotions of the film.

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati was spotted outside Dharma office in Khar and Genelia got papped at Aamir Khan's residence in Bandra.

Take a look at their photos here:

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 07:42 PM IST