Photos: Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Shraddha Kapoor among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some of them were spotted as they stepped out to promote their upcoming films, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai for their personal and professional commitments.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

On the other hand, Shraddha was spotted in Juhu while she was on her way to the recording studio. The actress was seen wearing an all-blue outfit paired with cool shades and heels.

Check out their photos here:

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:56 PM IST