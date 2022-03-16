Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shruti Haasan, Vidya Balan, Kajol, John Abraham, Rhea Chakraborty and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some of the celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

'Attack' actors Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted as they stepped out for promoting their upcoming film.

Actress Vidya Balan, who will next be seen in 'Jalsa', is also busy with the promotions of the film. She looked stunning in a purple saree and was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was snapped while she was heading home after her pilates session.

Take a look at their photos here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:55 PM IST