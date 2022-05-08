Watch: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari and Nirvaan Khan party together in Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali khan was spotted with television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari in Bandra, Mumbai on Saturday night.

Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan and Poonam Dhillon's son Anmol Thakeria were also spotted with them as they stepped out for a party.

Palak, who rose to fame after starring with Harrdy Sandhu in the music video 'Bijlee Bijlee', looked stunning in a white top, green skirt and grey jacket. On the other hand, Ibrahim looked charming in a white shirt and casual grey pants.

The paparazzi photographed them leaving together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak is awaiting the release of her debut film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'. The film also features Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji and is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan is working on Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Starring a stellar line up of actors in the form of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who play the leads supported by veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, the film is all set to be released on February 10, 2023.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 01:44 PM IST