PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad make relationship red carpet official at Karan Johar's birthday party

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, undoubtedly, stole the spotlight at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

He arrived at the bash along with his girlfriend Saba Azad. They made a dashing entry by walking hand-in-hand.

The two also posed for shutterbugs gathered outside the party venue.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

The couple complemented each other by sporting black apparel. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit.

Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan also appeared at the party. She attended the bash with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together.

The two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, though their public appearances have spoken volumes.

On the professional front, Saba is a musician and an actress, who was last seen in the web show 'Rocket Boys'. She has also starred in the anthology film 'Feels like Ishq' and 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge'.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will star next in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone, and 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.