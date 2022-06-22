Photos: Hina Khan flaunts her curves in sultry monokini; sets the internet ablaze

Actress Hina Khan set the temperatures soaring after she dropped a series of pictures from one of her beach outings.

In the photos, she can be seen looking smoking hot in a sea green monokini. She flaunted her sexy legs and toned figure as she posed on the beach. She rocked the no-makeup look and also completed her beach look with a neck piece and sunglasses.

The photos are a proof that the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant is a total beach bum. "Soak up the sun Hon," she captioned her post.

Check out the pictures here:

Moments after she shared the post, fans and celebrities including Aamna Sharif, Drashti Dhami, and others dropped fire emoticons in the comments section.

Hina has established herself successfully as a global icon. She is now an internationally recognised personality, not only for her fashion choices, but also for her projects.

The actress recently took the world by storm when she graced the Cannes Film Festival to launch the poster of her second film, the Indo-English project 'Country of Blind'. She rocked, not only the red carpet, but also the streets of Cannes with her uber stylish wardrobe.