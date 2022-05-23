Photos: Ganesh Acharya celebrates his 51st birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Kishan and team of 'Dehati Disco'

The team of 'Dehati Disco' on Monday organised a special celebration for choreographer-turned-actor Ganesh Acharya aka Masterji to ring in his 51st birthday.

Ganesh celebrated his birthday with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Kishan and the team of his upcoming film.

Ganesh was elated to see Ranbir at the event. He expressed his love for the actor and also thanked him for supporting his film 'Dehati Disco'.

The makers of 'Dehati Disco' also showcased the song 'Matth Maila' from the movie which is sung by Nakul Abhyankar. The lyrics of the song is penned by Pranav Vatsa and the music is composed by Drums Shivamani.

Directed by Manoj Sharma, the film is produced by Gitesh Chandrakar, Vaseem Qureshi and Kamal Kishor Mishra under the banner of Qureshi Productions Pvt Ltd and One Entertainment Film Productions.

It is all set to release on May 27 and has been garnering immense love from the audience. It also stars 'Super Dance Chapter 3' finalist Saksham Sharma.

