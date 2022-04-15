Photos: Divya Dutta enjoys sunset with 'Nazarandaaz' co-star Abhishek Banerjee

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta has her hands full with projects. While she is shooting for her film 'Nazarandaaz', the actress has two releases in the month of May - Punjabi film 'Maa', co starring Gippy Grewal and Hindi film 'Dhakkad' co starring Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal where Dutta plays the antagonist.

Recently, the national award winning actress shared a few pictures on Instagram after the shoot of 'Nazarandaaz'.

"One with the nature," she captioned the post.

In other pictures, she can be seen enjoying the sunset with her co-star Abhishek Banerjee from the film.

The film is being shot at the outskirts of Mumbai. It’s a comedy where Dutta will be seen in a lead role. The film also stars Kumud Mishra.

Divya also has 'Sharmaji ki Beti' in the pipeline. The film is a multi-generational ensemble comedy-drama about the modern, middle class female experience. It also stars Sakshi Tanwar and Saiyami Kher. It gives a peek into the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 01:12 PM IST