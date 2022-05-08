Photos: Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mouni Roy and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Mouni Roy, Hrithik Roshan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, among others were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.

They got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Bebo was clicked with Saif and their son Taimur Ali Khan in Bandra. On the other hand, Deepika stepped out to make a salon visit and her easy-breezy kurta and palazzo set caught our attention.

Akshay and Twinkle were spotted in the city after their lunch date whereas Shweta Tiwari was seen with her daughter Palak Tiwari.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted with his mother and sons at Juhu PVR.

Check out their photos here:

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:07 PM IST