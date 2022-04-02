Photos: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Kundrra and other celebs papped in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pooja Hegde, Kim Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Neetu Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Kareena was seen test-driving a car with husband Saif Ali Khan. She also thanked the paps and posed for them as they congratulated the couple on their new car.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport as she arrived after wrapping up the Spain schedule of her upcoming film 'Pathaan', which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

Pooja Hegde and Janhvi Kapoor were papped as they left for their respective homes after their usual workout session.

'Mohabbatein' fame Kim Sharma was clicked by the shutterbugs with beau and tennis star Leander Paes.

Vaani Kapoor posed for the paparazzi as she arrived at the Maddock office for a meeting.

Karan Kundrra and Neetu Kapoor were spotted outside the sets of their reality show 'Dance Deewane Junior'.

