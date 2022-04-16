PHOTOS: Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's complete wedding album

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of their close friends and family members, sending their fans into a frenzy.

Several photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies as well as the nuptials are doing the rounds on the internet and netizens just cannot get enough of the newlyweds and their families.

While Alia was the one to release the first pictures from the wedding, her mother Soni Razdan, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Aadar Jain, as well as their friends Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar have been dropping a slew of inside photos from the ceremonies ever since.

Alia also shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony on Saturday and it looks nothing short of a fairy tale.

The photos from the much-awaited wedding are all over the internet, and fans still cannot help but dig around social media for any new sneakpeek that they can get their hands on.

Here's a look at Ranbir and Alia's complete wedding album, right from their cute moments together to some extravagant family portraits:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other while working on their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' five years ago. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 02:55 PM IST