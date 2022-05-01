Photos: Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of her birthday celebration, says 'this getting older business is going great'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma turned 34 on Sunday (May 1). She celebrated her birthday with husband Virat Kohli and close friends.

Anushka shared a couple of pictures on her official Instagram account, giving a glimpse of her birthday celebration.

In the pictures, the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actress can be seen enjoying her birthday cake. In the caption, she also thanked everyone for the birthday wishes.

"I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ….. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it," she captioned her post.

"Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful 🥰❤️ PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be," she added.

Virat also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Anushka and shared a few pictures. Along with the photos, he wrote, "Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around."

Reacting to his special post, Anushka wrote in the comments section, "Stole my words and my heart ( CHEEESSSSYYYYY 🤪) ❤️❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is returning to the movies with 'Chakda Xpress' after her pregnancy. The film traces cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 06:08 PM IST