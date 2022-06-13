Photos: Anushka Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rakul Preet Singh and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations across the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Anushka and Virat were spotted at the airport as they returned from Maldives.

While Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan stepped out for the promotions of their upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo', Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted outside a dubbing studio.

Check out their photos here: