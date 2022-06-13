e-Paper Get App

Photos: Anushka Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rakul Preet Singh and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations across the city

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations across the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Anushka and Virat were spotted at the airport as they returned from Maldives.

While Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan stepped out for the promotions of their upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo', Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted outside a dubbing studio.

Check out their photos here:

Aditya Roy Kapur
Janhvi Kapoor
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Rakul Preet Singh
Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan
Anil Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor
Shamita Shetty
Jasmin Bhasin
Karan Kundrra

