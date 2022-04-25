e-Paper Get App
Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 07:12 PM IST

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped outside their gyms. They were spotted at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work commitments.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Alia Bhatt
Kangana Ranaut
Karan Johar
Ranveer Singh
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Rashmika Mandanna
Kartik Aaryan
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh
Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 07:12 PM IST