Photos: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani, Sohail Khan, Taapsee Pannu and others were spotted in the city on Saturday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was clicked exiting the office of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. She will be next seen in KJo's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan returned from her Maldivian vacation with sons Taimur and Jeh. She was also accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids Kiaan and Samaira.

Kartik Aaryan, who celebrated Holi on Friday with his younger sister, was spotted at the airport as he jetted off to Goa. He was at his casual best in a simple white t-shirt and blue washed jeans.

Kiara too made a statement at the airport in comfy co-ords as she was clicked by the shutterbugs.

Taapsee Pannu was snapped post a salon sesh in Juhu.

Disha was dressed head-to-toe in an all-white outfit and made sure to follow the Covid protocols by wearing a mask as she posed for the paparazzi.

Raveena too rushed inside the airport, but not before stopping by to say a quick hello to the photographers waiting for her.

Have a look at some of the photos here:

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:31 PM IST