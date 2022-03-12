Photos: Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday and other celebs papped in Mumbai

Several Bollywood and television personalities including Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai were spotted out and about in the city on Saturday.

While some of them stepped out for their shoots and promotions of their upcoming films, others were busy fulfilling their personal commitments.

Akshay Kumar flagged off 'Bachchhan Paandey ki sawari' outside a hotel in Juhu. The truck will be travelling across cities from Mumbai to Delhi to promote the upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey', which is set to release on March 18.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was busy shooting in Andheri when he was spotted by the shutterbugs. The Kapoor scion was at his casual best in light blue denims and black t-shirt, along with a checkered shirt. He had his face covered with a mask and sunglasses.

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah were clicked while promoting their upcoming film 'Jalsa'. Both of them looked gorgeous in sarees as they posed for the paparazzi.

Pooja Hegde was also seen promoting 'Radhe Shyam' in the city. The film released in the theatres on March 11.

Ananya Panday, who recently starred in 'Gehraiyaan', was papped outside the office of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Varun Dhawan was also spotted outside the Dharma office.

Best friends and Bigg Boss 15 contestants Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai were clicked by the shutterbugs in the city. Actress Tina Datta was seen at the airport heading to Jhansi for an event.

