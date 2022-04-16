Photos: Ajay Devgn, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kajol and other Bollywood celebs spotted out and about in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Aakanksha Singh, Tanishaa Mukerji, Amrita Arora and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Kajol was spotted enjoying a lunch date with her son Yug as husband Ajay Devgn was away promoting his upcoming film 'Runway 34'.

Ajay was seen on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', where he was busy promoting his upcoming film.

Aakaanksha Singh, who is also a part of the aviation drama, was clicked along with the team of the film.

Raveena Tandon, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest film 'KGF: Chapter 2', was also papped in Bandra.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who recently celebrated the marriage of her brother Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, was spotted as she visited a salon after the wedding shenanigans.

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji was clicked as she stepped out to buy some flowers in the city.

Have a look at the photos here:

Amrita Arora | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 07:28 PM IST