e-Paper Get App

Photos: Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others spotted in Mumbai

Celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Raveena Tandon, Alaya F, among others were in Mumbai on Thursday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Raveena Tandon, Alaya F, among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday.

The celebs got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Check out their photos here:

Ibrahim Ali Khan
Alaya F
Raveena Tandon
Aditya Roy Kapur
Janhvi Kapoor

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodPhotos: Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others spotted in Mumbai

RECENT STORIES

DGCA to probe turbulence on SpiceJet flight as it catches fire; company says pilots handled the...

DGCA to probe turbulence on SpiceJet flight as it catches fire; company says pilots handled the...

5Th T20: Rain delays start of series decider between India and SA

5Th T20: Rain delays start of series decider between India and SA

5th T20: South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj opt to field against India in decider

5th T20: South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj opt to field against India in decider

Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi launches historic torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad

Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi launches historic torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad

India gives e-visas to over 100 Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan following deadly terror attack on...

India gives e-visas to over 100 Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan following deadly terror attack on...