Photos: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira stuns in black bikini, gives a glimpse of her pool day with friends

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently shared stunning photos of herself on Instagram.

The star kid never misses a chance to impress her fans and followers with her social media posts.

Ira recently posted a series of pictures in which she can be seen enjoying in the pool with her friends.

In the pictures, she is seen posing for the camera in a black bikini. In one of the photos, Ira can be seen feeding a French fry to her friend.

"We can also be swim-wear models... Any reason to splash in a pool. ESPECIALLY IN THIS HEAT," she captioned her post.

Moments after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

Ira is quite active on social media and has also been vocal about her struggle with mental health. She has around 442k followers on Instagram and often shares daily updates about her life.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta. After his divorce with Reena, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao in December 2005. They separated last year.

Meanwhile, Ira stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 02:39 PM IST