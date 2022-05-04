Photos: 18-year-old Ashnoor Kaur buys swanky car worth nearly Rs 45 lakh

Actress Ashnoor Kaur celebrated her 18th birthday on May 3. The 'Patiala Babes' actor took to her official Instagram account and gave a glimpse of her birthday celebration.

The actress also revealed that she has gifted herself a swanky car. We did a little research and found out that the car is 2016 BMW X3. It is worth Rs 40 to 45 lakh.

Sharing the pictures of her luxurious car, Asnoor wrote, "Ticked off the 1st thing from my 18th’s bucket list- My first self earned car♥️ #NewBaby #BirthdayGift Thank you universe, thanks mom-dad… #Grateful #Happy18ToMe #BMWx3."

Last year, the popular television actress secured 94 percent after she gave her 12th standard exams and had also booked a new house.

Ashnoor has worked in several TV shows such as 'Mahabharat', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha', 'Prithvi Vallabh' and others. She rose to fame as a child artist and now has millions of followers on social media.

Ashnoor made her Bollywood debut with a small role in Rajkumar Hirani’s 2018 film 'Sanju' as young Priya Dutt. The same year, she played the role of Taapsee Pannu’s sister in Anurag Kashyap’s 'Manmarziyaan'.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 02:24 PM IST