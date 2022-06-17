PHOTO: Twitter user reveals Shah Rukh Khan helped his dad take a selfie at a wedding

Photo by ANI

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known to be a fan favourite for his generosity and humbleness. The actor, who is extremely charming when it comes to interacting with his fans and followers on social media, is a gentleman when it comes to impromptu rendezvous as well.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a picture from the time his father met Khan at a wedding, only to find out about it three years later.

He wrote, “My dad just told me he met @iamsrk at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that's great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don't know how, and SRK said don't worry I got this. I found this out today, THREE YEARS LATER.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, has recovered and is now all hale and hearty.

He also visited Mahabalipuram to attend his 'Jawan' co-star Nayanthara's wedding with Tamil film director-producer Vignesh Shivan.

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is a film produced by Gauri Khan, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, starring SRK in his first pan-India film, which will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Khan is currently busy with two other projects - Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Tapsee Pannu.