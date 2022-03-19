Photo: Sexy Mouni Roy flaunts her slender waist in bikini, dons an oversized hat

Actress Mouni Roy is currently enjoying her post-wedding bliss with husband Suraj Nambiar, with whom she tied the knot in January this year.

Mouni has always been in the news for her stunning social media posts, and this time too, it is no different. On Saturday, the actress shared a picture on Instagram, posing in a hot bikini.

In the picture, the 'Brahmastra' actress can be seen striking a pose in a charcoal-coloured bikini, flaunting her slender waist, and looking straight into the camera.

But what really caught the people's eye is her oversized hat, which she can be seen carrying gracefully.

"Belle of the ball," she captioned the post.

Mouni is truly a sight to behold in the photo that seems to be from her vacation in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni will be next seen in the much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra', headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The fantasy-adventure film is meant to be a trilogy and is helmed by 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' fame Ayan Mukerji.

The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and south superstar Nagarjuna in key roles.

Mouni is currently seen as one of the judges on a dance reality show on television.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 03:23 PM IST