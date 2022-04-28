Photo: Sexy Katrina Kaif flaunts her svelte figure in blue bikini

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif never misses a chance to grab eyeballs by sharing her photos and videos on social media.

Katrina once again took the internet by storm by posting a stunning picture of herself.

In the photos, the actress can be seen flaunting her toned body in a vibrant blue bikini.

She rounded off her look with light makeup and looked mesmerizing as she posed for the camera in wet hair.

She captioned the photos with three blue-coloured hearts. Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. She was also a part of the first two installments of the actioner.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress is also a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero series. Apart from that, Katrina also teamed up with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for the first time for Farhan Akhtar's directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 01:29 PM IST