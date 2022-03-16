Photo: Sexy Kareena Kapoor Khan turns up the heat in a bikini with son Jeh at Maldives

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan presented her fans with a treat on Wednesday as she posed in a bikini by the beach in Maldives.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself enjoying her time with her younger son Jeh.

In the photo, she can be seen chilling by the blue waters in a black bikini. Jeh can be seen playing by her side.

"Where I belong..." she captioned the photo.

Kareena recently jetted off to the Maldives with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. They are also accompanied by Karisma Kapoor.

A day ago, she had shared a picture of Jeh and Taimur running by the beach and having a fun time.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh on February 21 last year. They tied the knot in 2012. Their first child, Taimur, was born in 2016.

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. The film is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

She also announced her OTT debut on Wednesday. The actress is set to star in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which will stream on Netflix.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 02:21 PM IST