Photo: Raashii Khanna misses bestie Vaani Kapoor, says 'Two peas in a pod'

From ruling hearts in the Tamil and Telugu industry to making a mark in the Hindi entertainment industry, Raashii Khanna is now slowly becoming a household name.

The actress who has projects lined up in her language expertise has a huge fan following on her Instagram account. She keeps her fans updated with what’s happening and is very frequent in sharing information via posts on her Instagram account. From friends to fitness, actress’s post often take the internet by storm with her evergreen looks and beauty.

Raashii recently posted a throwback picture with Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor. The two have been long time besties and the picture clearly states it. The actress wrote along the with the picture, ‘Two Peas in a Pod! Major missing!’. The two are indeed two peas in a pod and have been each other’s friends since the longest time.

Raashii who was last seen in 'Rudra' along side actor Ajay Devgn is all set to make her Bollywood movie debut with Dharma Production’s next thriller venture, ‘Yodha’. The actress will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Raashii wrapped up the schedule for the film in March.

Apart from this, Raashi has a exciting line up. She will be next seen in her second OTT project with Raj and DK, of 'The Family Man' fame, alongwith Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati. She also has 'Thank You' with Naga Chaitanya, 'Sardar' with Karthi and 'Thiruchitrambalam' with Dhanush.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 12:45 PM IST