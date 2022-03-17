Photo: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Natasha Poonawalla sizzle in sexy bikinis; take a dip in Maldives

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying a girls trip with Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla in Maldives.

The actress has been soaking the sun and treating her fans with stunning views from the archipelago. On Thursday, she dropped yet another picture on social media with her girl gang, and fans cannot get enough of the trio.

Bebo, Lolo and Natasha posed in sexy bikinis and turned up the heat as they posed in the Maldivian waters.

While Karisma wore a black bikini, Kareena looked svelte in a neon bikini. Natasha, who is the wife of businessman Adar Poonawalla, and a very close friend of the Kapoor sisters, sizzled in a blue bikini.

The trio is also accompanied by Kareena's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. However, the two were missing in the picture.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Photo: Sexy Kareena Kapoor Khan turns up the heat in a bikini with son Jeh at Maldives

On the professional front, Bebo will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. The film is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

She also announced her OTT debut on Wednesday. The actress is set to star in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which will stream on Netflix.

On the other hand, Karisma had recently appeared on 'India's Got Talent' with Govinda to celebrate 25 years of their cult classic 'Hero No 1'. She was last seen in the 2020 web series titled 'Mentalhood'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 07:38 PM IST