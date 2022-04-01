'Photo kaise upload kiya?': Vicky Kaushal trolled for 'no wifi' post amid exotic vacay with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently holidaying with Katrina Kaif at an undisclosed location. The couple has been treating their fans with stunning photos from their exotic vacation.

A day after the 'Sooryavanshi' actress gave a glimpse of their vacation on social media by sharing a couple of photos, Vicky too took to Instagram on Friday to post a shirtless photo of himself.

In the picture, he can be seen gearing up to take an inflated boat for a ride in the blue waters. The 'URI' actor can be seen in black shorts, with his back to the camera.

"No wifi still finding better connection. 🌊🏝☀️", he captioned his post.

However, as soon as he uploaded the photo, netizens trolled him for his caption. Several fans wondered how the actor posted the picture on the photo-sharing app if there's no wifi.

"Just wondering how this photo was put up without WiFi .. amazing treats though," a user commented on his post.

"Wifey to sath me hi h n or kesa connection chahiye," wrote another user.

"Picture Kis tower se post ki hai phir," read a comment.

"No wifi ? To photo kese upload kia," another user asked.

A user wrote, "Still finding?? Seriously? You already got the best..Kat."

Vicky also took to his Instagram stories and posted another steamy hot photo with Katrina.

Vicky and Katrina never miss a chance to make heads turns with their mushy romance. They exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in 'Jee Le Zaara' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 01:39 PM IST