Photo: Hrithik Roshan, Ritesh Sidhwani holiday with their kids in Los Angeles

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani and superstar Hrithik Roshan go back a long way. They have collaborated on many successful films together including 'Lakshya' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

Over the years, the bond of friendship cemented between the two industry heavyweights, who also share a warm equation with each other’s families.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan and Ritesh Sidhwani were spotted holidaying with their kids in Los Angeles. The happy bunch have been enjoying the sights and the food and also seem to be having some much-needed family time on their trip there.

On the professional front, Hrithik will star next in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone, and 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

In the vacation photo too, Hrithik can be seen sporting his 'Vikram Vedha' look. Taking on the role of ‘Vedha’ in the action thriller, Hrithik has been working on his new look for the film with a built-up physique and beard.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 02:39 PM IST