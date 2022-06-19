Photo: Hottie Malaika Arora, 48, flaunts bare back in bikini; check out her UNSEEN tattoo

Bollywood diva sent temperatures soaring on the internet on Sunday after she dropped a sizzling picture of herself on social media.

The 48-year-old took to her official Instagram handle to share a photo of herself, posing in the blue waters with swimming gear. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a black animal print bikini and flaunting her bare back to the camera.

However, what caught the eyes of her fans was Malaika's tattoo on her lower back, which was well-hidden until now.

Check out the photo here:

Malaika was last seen as a judge on a dance reality show. The actress, who is an ardent yoga practitioner, had recently visited Surat to conduct a workshop ahead of International Yoga Day 2022. She encouraged people to turn to yoga for a healthy body and mind, and also taught them some yogasanas that they can practice in their daily lives.

On the personal front, the diva is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, and the two have been going strong for quite some time now. If reports are to be believed, the couple is even planning to take the plunge by the end of this year.