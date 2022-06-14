Photo: Anushka Sharma is a beach bum in black swimsuit - check out what makes her shy

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is back from her exotic beach vacation with cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

On Tuesday, she took to her official Instagram handle to drop a couple of stunning pictures of herself from the beachside. In the photos, she can be seen posing in a black swimsuit with the calm blue waters in the background.

She paired her beachwear with chunky golden earrings and a straw hat.

The actress had a rather cheeky caption for her post. "When the sun made me shy," she wrote along with her photos.

While neither Anushka nor Virat revealed the location of their beach vacation, the former has been sharing pictures from the holiday every now and then.

Earlier, she dropped some beautiful pictures of herself in an orange swimsuit from the beachside, which she mentioned were clicked by her. She also gave her fans a glimpse of her "healthy breakfast" by the beach, and gave a peek at daughter Vamika's customised carrier attached to a bicycle.

Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika, their first-born, in January 2021. The couple secretly got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by their close family and friends in December 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started shooting for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey.

