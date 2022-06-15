e-Paper Get App

Payal Ghosh on shooting intimate scenes with Krushna Abhishek in 'Red': 'He made me feel very comfortable'

The movie, which also stars Shakti Kapoor in a pivotal role, involves some romantic scenes between the two leads

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
Actress Payal Ghosh has been shooting for the last one year for her upcoming movie 'Red' with her co-star Krushna Abhishek.

The movie, which also stars Shakti Kapoor in a pivotal role, involves some romantic scenes between the two leads.

Payal shares her experience shooting for close and intimate scenes with Krushna. She says, "It's a part and parcel for every actor's journey to be involved in some kind of love scene and with Krushna, it came pretty easy. He is an amazing person and made me feel very comfortable. I am super excited about the release of Red and cannot wait for the audience to see it. It's a dream project and has taken lots of hardworking days and nights to become a reality."

The film is directed by Ashok Tyaagi. Rajiv Creations and Surendra Jagtap have produced the thriller.

