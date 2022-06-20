Pashmina Roshan turns AD for her debut film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' - see photo

All set to take the B-town by storm, the young and talented starlet Pashmina Roshan is gearing up for her debut film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'.

Interestingly, the actress just can't keep away from the sets as she turned an AD for her maiden project on her off day.

Sharing a picture holding the clapboard, Pashmina unfolded the experience of working as an AD on the set of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' saying, "Even on days off, I just can't stay away from the set 🎥 🎬 #ishqvishkrebound".

After years of hardwork and anticipation, Pashmina is finally making her debut in Bollywood with the official reboot of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer 'Ishq Vishk', releasing two decades after the original film.

Drawing on the nostalgia of the classic hit, the makers revealed the announcement video recently, offering an insight into the upcoming film, featuring Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

Revamped to fit the contemporary timeline, the story offers a modern and relatable take on relationships in millennials and Gen-Z generation.