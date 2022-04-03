Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the 'Deewaar' actress accused Amitabh Bachchan, Prince Charles, US government of trying to kill her

Yesteryear actress Parveen Babi's life has been nothing short of a film in itself. April 4 marks her 68th birth anniversary.

From being one of the highest-paid and most popular actresses of her time to being diagnosed with schizophrenia, Parveen's life has been a tumultuous rollercoaster ride.

At one point, she had even accused the likes of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, as well as Prince Charles, British government, French government, the Roman Catholic Church, Mossad and others of trying to kill her.

Parveen marked her debut with the 1973 film 'Charitra' and became an overnight sensation. She went on to deliver back-to-back hits over the years with 'Deewaar' (1975), 'Amar Akbar Anthony' (1977), 'Suhaag' (1979), 'Kaala Patthar' (1979), 'The Burning Train' (1980), 'Shaan' (1980), 'Kaalia' (1981), and 'Namak Halaal' (1982).

Throughout her career, she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in a total of eight films, all hits or super-hits. She was even rumoured to be dating Big B at one point.

ALSO READ Parveen Babi Death Anniversary: 5 best movies of the glamourous actress

However, at the peak of her career in 1983, Parveen mysteriously vanished from showbiz. Later, it was reported that she had taken off on a 'spiritual journey'. When she returned to Mumbai in 1989, reports claimed that the actress was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

However, she denied the reports and stated that she was being labelled schizophrenic as a conspiracy by film industry and media to malign her image.

She then went on to accuse Amitabh Bachchan, Bill Clinton, Robert Redford, Prince Charles, Al Gore, US government, British government, French government, BJP government, Roman Catholic Church, the CIA, CBI, KGB and Mossad of conspiring to kill her, but her petition was dismissed by the court due to the lack of evidence.

The evidence she presented turned to be just scribblings on a notepad.

At one point, she had even called Amitabh a 'super international gangster' and claimed that he had sent goons to kidnap her and she was kept on an island. She had also pointed at a scar below her ear and had said that the goons had performed a surgery on her on the island and had planted a chip right under her ear.

Advertisement

Parveen was found dead at her residence in January 2005 after her neighbours noticed that she had not collected the newspaper and groceries from her door for a long time. She was found to have a gangrene on her left foot, a complication of her diabetic condition. Post-mortem reports also stated that no traces of food were found in her stomach, suggesting that she had probably died of starvation.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 12:16 PM IST