Parineeti Chopra ka Swayamvar: Actress to find her 'dulha' soon - check out the participants

After seeing quite a few proposals on the sets of the talent reality show ’ ‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is finally all set for her ‘swayamvar’ in the upcoming weekend episode.

Previously on the show, all the efforts made by filmmaker Karan Johar in pursuit of a perfect match for Parineeti are yet to bear fruits and to put an end to his hunt he will surprise her with some potential candidates in the episode.

Viewers will have in treat to witness the most awaited moment on their television screen and to help Parineeti in choosing her groom. Kumar Sanu joins the panel as a special guest.

Judges Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty and, hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya will also put their best foot forward to help Parineeti in making a wise decision.

Sticking to his promise to get Parineeti a perfect ‘dulha’, Karan Johar calls candidates on the stage one by one who plays their best card to impress Parineeti and win her heart.

While we see quite a few proposals, the highlights from the plausible candidates will be the heartthrobs of the television industry- Arjit Taneja, Vishal Aditya Singh, Siddhartha Dey, and Shivin Narang who will give their best to impress Parineeti. From bringing flowers, to dancing and to showing their 'hunars' the dapper boys will leave no stone unturned to dazzle the diva.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:17 PM IST